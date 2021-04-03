Corinne Olympios doesn’t have many Bachelor Nation regrets — especially when it comes to all the naps she (infamously) took in the Bachelor mansion.

“Hell no,” the 28-year-old “Corinne Saves Us All” podcast host told Us Weekly exclusively when asked whether she felt remorseful regarding her sleep schedule during a game of “Bachelor Regrets.”

Corinne made waves during Nick Viall’s season 21 of the ABC series after she missed a rose ceremony because she was asleep.

“The nap heard around the world. Everyone was really upset about that,” she further explained on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “There were two naps that everybody was really upset about. One was at the pool party and one was for the rose ceremony. And I just had it. And I’m not gonna change who I am just because there’s cameras on. I’m as real as it gets.”

Corinne added that she was “just being a human” during the 2017 season of the series.

“I’m just tired! We filmed all night. I almost fainted the first night,” she revealed. “I almost fainted the first night, literally almost fainted. I was standing up there and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. Please Corinne.’ I was like, ‘Please don’t do this. God, don’t let me faint.’ I felt it coming on. I felt my body getting drained. The pain was so bad in the balls of my feet.”

She continued: “I literally almost was like, ‘Guys, I need medical attention, like, I’m not well.’ I had to literally, like, breathe and calm down. It was like, ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God. Oh, my God.’ It was horrible.”

While Corinne was a controversial contestant, she told Us that she had a decent relationship with the women on the show.

“The only person I was fighting with was Taylor [Nolan]. And then you have, like, the girls that were my friend by day, but then would randomly flip a switch and be pro-Taylor,” she recalled. “I remember saying something one time about Taylor — and I didn’t even say anything rude because I never flat out said anything rude about anyone to anyone — I remember just being like, ‘Yeah, well, some people think I don’t have emotional intelligence.’ And one of the girls snapped at me and was like, ‘Don’t talk about someone that’s not here!’ Because she wasn’t in the room. And I remember looking at her and I was like, ‘Um, excuse me, but you might want to take that attitude to her.’”

She concluded: “It was just really weird. I had a good relationship with a lot of the girls and then some girls it was iffy, but there were never any, like, flat-out fights. Except when I confronted everybody about my nap.”