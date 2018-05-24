Bravolebrities unite! Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Kathryn Dennis recently stopped by Us Weekly to catch up on season 5 of the reality series and to play a friendly game of “Truth or Dare.” While Craig revealed which reality show has the most dateable stars, Kathryn dished on which Southern Charm costar she would marry. Watch the duo spill the tea in the exclusive video above!

If the reality stars aligned, who would Conover, 29, want to date? Though he wouldn’t name names, the Delaware native admitted to Us: “I would [date another reality star]. It would be someone on Vanderpump.”

“We’re on different coasts, but [we] live very similar lives,” the sewing guru continued. “I feel like I get along with some of the people on reality shows even better because other than that, you really can’t share your experience with [other people]. No one else would get it.”

“It’s like there’s a mutually understood reality that we all know exists, but we don’t really have to talk about it,” Kathryn, 25, chimed in.

Whether Craig’s crush is Stassi Schroeder, Shaena Shay or Lala Kent is still up in the air, but he was sure about one thing.

“I wish we could go back to Laguna Beach days. That would be cool, but that wasn’t really reality,” he told Us. “Audrina – well, looks-wise.”

For more fun with the costars, and to hear Craig’s best pick up line and Kathryn’s best impression of the Southern Charm theme song, watch the video above.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

