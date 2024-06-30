Cyndi Lauper is a Swiftie!

The legendary singer-songwriter recently appeared on the BBC’s The One Show and had nothing but good things to say about Taylor Swift.

“I like her. I think she’s terrific,” Lauper, 71, shared.

The “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” singer, who recently announced her farewell tour, went on to praise the 34-year-old “Fortnight” singer’s songwriting abilities adding, “I think that as an artist she writes some wonderful songs.”

As for when Lauper became a fan of the mega pop star, she revealed it was during the COVID-19 lockdown when she finally got a chance to listen to one of Swift’s more recent albums.

“I first started listening during the pandemic … when she went and hibernated and did that record. That wonderful folk record,” she shared, referencing the 14-time Grammy winner’s 2020 album Folklore. “It was wonderful.”

“I’m proud of her, I think she’s terrific,” the ‘80s icon raved.

Lauper even is in tune with Swift’s personal life, making a joke about the Pennsylvania native’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his large 6-foot-5 stature.

“Don’t mess with her, ’cause…” she said, while playfully acting out how the NFL player might throw out a punch in defense of his girlfriend.

Lauper isn’t the only artist who has shown Swift love lately.

Ahead of the “Cruel Summer” singer’s Eras Tour stop in Dublin, Irish band U2 sent well wishes, which she shared to her social media.

“Already feeling that Irish hospitality!!” Swift wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday, June 28, sharing a snapshot of the bouquet of flowers U2 — consisting of Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. — had sent her. “@U2 thanks for always being the classiest & coolest.”

Along with the roses and orchids, U2 included a heartfelt note for Swift, who took the stage at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium for three days.

“Dear Taylor, Welcome back to our hometown … leave some of it standing?!!!!” the band joked, referring to the seismic activity caused by Swift’s enthusiastic fans at her concerts. The card was signed, “Your Irish fan club, Bono, Edge, Adam and Larry.”

Unlike Lauper and U2, David Grohl of the Foo Fighters appeared to criticize Swift, seemingly insinuating that she doesn’t play live. The remark came during his Saturday, June 22 show at London Stadium, the same night Swift performed at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“I know we were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her Eras Tour. I’m telling you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” he said.

Grohl continued, “So we like to call our tour ‘The Errors Tour’ because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras and more than a few f—king errors as well.” He then added with a smirk, “That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f–king place.”

Swift seemed to respond at her show the following night, telling the audience, “Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight.”

“They deserve this so much,” Swift said, urging her fans to cheer for her team, according to footage posted on social media. “And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”