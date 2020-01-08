Danielle Staub is at odds with her Real Housewives of New Jersey costars for several reasons, but the latest involves her 2009 sex tape.

The 57-year-old reality TV personalty put her castmates on blast after their husbands, including Joe Gorga, Evan Goldschneider, Bill Aydin and Joe Benigno, watched the explicit tape while the ladies were out of town.

“When is this behavior OK? So who in the world condones their husbands to gather around and watch a sex tape of someone they have met and they talk about me being the problem?” Danielle wrote on Wednesday, January 8, via Instagram Stories. “The men and the wives alike are all struggling to graphs reality. @JoeyGorga has been talking about my V for years.”

Danielle then accused out Margaret Josephs of “talking about [her] vagina” and “shaming [her] body” and Dolores Catania of “talking about losing her appetite” when she heard about the tape.

The Famous Food alum concluded that Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga and their husbands are “all bullies.”

Danielle also shared a series of clips from the January 1 episode, including the scene of the men discussing the tape.

“Have you never seen Danielle Staub, the porn site?” Joe asked the other men. “Put the volume up, let’s hear it.”

In another scene, Jackie, Jennifer, Melissa and Margaret discussed the situation.

“Evan was like I saw something that I can never un-see. … I should thank her because Evan saw it and then he didn’t want sex for two weeks,” Jackie declared.

Margaret added that her husband, Joe, said Danielle’s vagina “has claws and teeth.”

Danielle previously addressed her the X-rated recording during an interview with Page Six in November 2019, blaming the situation on Margaret.

“She decided to bring back to life a certain tape that was put out on me, and there’s only four of us icons that have one and it’s a sex tape,” Danielle said. “I think the viewers will see more discussions on that … Margaret tried to be relevant, bringing back to life something that she was never a part of it from the beginning.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.