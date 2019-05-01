Don’t wanna wait? You may not have to. John Wesley Shipp and Mary-Margaret Humes are more than ready to see a Dawson’s Creek revival. The actors, who portrayed Mitch and Gail Leery on The WB’s hit drama, opened up about their hopes to see the show back on TV.

In March 2018, the cast reunited for an Entertainment Weekly cover and both Humes and Shipp, who appeared in 93 and 83 episodes, respectively, weren’t invited to the shoot.

“I did take a little more personally [than John] because there was all this talk about a possible reunion. Because I’d been doing all of this on Instagram, which I — just a couple months before, I felt like I was helping to make a reunion happen. Not a photo shoot, but actually bring the show back by revisiting what it was like,” Humes told Us Weekly exclusively in a new interview, adding that she would get emotional when reading the comments that fans would leave on her Instagram videos of Dawson’s Creek memories.

“She’s the one that keeps in touch with the kids, I keep in touch with the kids through her. It’s kind of like a stereotypical marriage,” Shipp added. “You have to realize that that was the role that [she] fulfilled in the company and on the set. She was the glue that kept everybody going out together. She had the boat, making sure that everyone was taken care of, doing the footage. Giving the parties when people had birthdays.”

Following the cover reveal, the Hallmark star posted on Instagram that she and Shipp were upset that they were not invited but loved everyone involved in the show; Shipp also posted, photoshopping Humes and himself into the reunion photo.

Despite the initial hurt, however, Humes believes it led to something positive.

“I’m glad I spoke out, because Katie [Holmes] called me, James [Van Der Beek] called me, Kerr [Smith] called me, Kevin [Williamson] texted me, Julie Plec texted me,” she told Us. “It reunited us, and now there is actual talk about, secret talk, like, ‘Maybe we should do this.’ So, fingers crossed. I don’t know anything more than anybody else, but there has been a group text going around saying, ‘Maybe it’s time.’”

Of course, Michelle Williams’ Jen was killed off in the series finale, as was Shipp’s Mitch in season 5. So, what would a revival look like?

“Do you believe in ghosts?” Humes asked with a laugh. The Flash star added: “Whether or not I’m involved, I would like to see a revisiting of something. It can’t be what it was, because clearly we have the internet. Are we going to do a period piece? No, but I think people want to see the kids, everybody 15, 20 years later, relating to each other in the current environment.”

Dawson’s Creek is available to stream on Hulu.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!