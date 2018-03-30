No bad blood here! Katie Holmes who reunited with her Dawson’s Creek costars for an Entertainment Weekly cover spread this week, spoke out on Friday, March 30, after two actors shared that they were shocked the reunion happened and they weren’t invited by the magazine.

Mary-Margaret Humes and John Wesley Shipp, who played Dawson’s parents Gail and Mitch Leery, revealed that EW hadn’t informed them about the shoot.

“Let me get this off my chest as the initial hurt has subsided just a bit. I send an enormous amount of love and shout outs to the thousands of followers messages and love that both @johnwesleyshippjr and I have read about being left out of @entertainmentweekly ‘s #dawsonscreek ‘reunion’ photos. This was their choice … not ours … it was done behind our backs and we both were literally blindsided by it when we woke up yesterday in NYC and LA. We both did a short telephone interview after the fact, but were never told about the reunion,” Humes, 63, captioned an Instagram post with her TV husband on Thursday, March 29.

She also noted it had nothing to do with her costars, who have only showed her the utmost respect, ending her post by telling the cast that appeared, “You look great and I love you. I only wish I had been given the opportunity to have said it to your faces.”

Holmes, 39, reposted Humes’ photo of her and Shipp, 63, on her own Instagram on Friday. “Mary-Margaret and John were such a huge and important part of #dawsonscreek. I am so grateful to have worked with them and experience their kindness,” she wrote.

The actress reunited with multiple stars of the show for the photo shoot — Joshua Jackson (Pacey), James Van Der Beek (Dawson), Michelle Williams (Jen), Mary Beth Peil (Grams), Kerr Smith (Jack), Meredith Monroe (Andie) and Busy Philipps (Audrey).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!