John Black and Marlena Evans are one of daytime TV’s all-time favorite couples.

The fictional Days of Our Lives duo, played by the late Drake Hogestyn and Deidre Hall, respectively, were first introduced on the show in 1986, and soap opera fans have seen the ups and downs of their relationship throughout the series, whose 60th season premiered in August 2024.

The fan-favorite romance, referred to as “Jarlena” or “Jolena,” went on to receive the Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Couple in 2005.

In September 2024, it was announced that Hogestyn – who joined Days in 1986 and served as a main cast member for nearly 40 years – died after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 70 years old.

Hogestyn’s costars shared stories, memories and kind words about working with the beloved actor on the long-running show. Days after his death, Hogestyn’s onscreen love interest also broke her silence.

“For nearly 4 decades, Marlena Evans and I have loved the same man,” Hall said in a statement to Access Hollywood, referencing her soap opera alter ego. “Marlena’s John is an iconic hero, unfailingly rescuing her from all matters of villains. My acting partner was incredibly professional from the moment he entered the studio; flawless in his preparation and ready for any eventuality in any scene.”

She added, “He was gracious and kind to everyone, from the executive staff to the night crew. Drake loved what he did and adored and respected everyone with whom he did it.”

Keep reading for John Black and Marlena Evans’ relationship timeline on Days of Our Lives:

Where It Began

When amnesiac John showed up at a hospital in Salem, Illinois, everyone – including Marlena, a doctor – thought he was her former husband, Roman Brady (played by Wayne Northrop), who was presumed dead. After it was suggested John was Roman with extensive plastic surgery, Marlena and John renewed their vows. She later “died” in a plane crash.

Returning From the Dead

Years later, both Marlena and Roman return from the dead after they were presumed to be deceased. It was also revealed that John was an imposter programmed with Roman’s memory and an assassin, and their marriage was not valid.

The fake Roman then reverted to the identity of John for good.

Moving on

Marlena and Roman continued their marriage, while John moved on with Isabella Toscano (Staci Greason), whom he ended up marrying. However, after Isabella died from cancer, Marlena and John began having feelings for each other after John turned to his former flame to comfort him amid the loss of his wife.

Affair

John saved Marlena when she was kidnapped and left for dead, and the pair eventually began a passionate affair, which led to the conception of their daughter, Belle. Their affair also led to Marlena and Roman’s divorce.

Facing Demons

After Marlena was possessed by a demon, John – who believed he belonged to the priesthood in a former life – performed an exorcism on her. However, they did not continue their relationship at the time.

Moving on, Again

John moved on with Kristen Blake (Eileen Davidson), who concocted scheme after scheme to keep distance between him and Marlena. Despite her efforts, Kristen couldn’t keep the two lovers apart, and John and Marlena were finally reunited as a couple. John eventually asked Marlena to marry him.

Wedding, Interrupted

John and Marlena were set to be wed, however, their wedding was interrupted by Roman, who claimed he and Marlena were still married. He also said he returned to Salem because he was dying.

After his disease was cured, Roman tried to get Marlena back, but he eventually gave up, leading John and Marlena to get engaged again.

Marriage

John and Marlena finally tied the knot.

Another Husband

When amnesia specialist Dr. Alex North (also played by Northrop) came to town, he revealed that he was Marlena’s real husband from college. Marlena eventually chose Alex over John, and they went on a honeymoon to Morgan Island, where Alex died.

Separation

Marlena separated from John with no hard feelings and moved to New Jersey. She was then reported missing, and John saved her.

Another Wedding

John and Marlena wed in their first legal marriage. After getting shot, however, John fell into a coma and Marlena stayed by his side. Months after he woke up, he was struck in a hit-and-run and presumably died in Marlena’s arms, but it was later revealed that his death was faked by his nemesis, Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo), who re-brainwashed him.

John then returned to Salem as Stefano’s pawn with no memory of his love for Marlena.

Divorce

The couple divorced again because John could not regain his memory and lived his life below Marlena’s moral standards.

Paralyzed

Another accident left John paralyzed, however, it allowed him to regain his memory, including his memory of his relationship with Marlena. They remarried yet again and left Salem for a few years.

Love After Lockup

When John and Marlena returned to Salem for the opening of the Horton Town Square, John was arrested for embezzlement and fraud. He decided to plead guilty and got 50 years in prison without parole.

Shortly after, evidence cleared John’s name and he and Marlena were reunited.

Last Kiss

John’s final scene with Marlena aired on Peacock in September 2024, with the two sharing a sweet kiss.