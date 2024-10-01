Drake Hogestyn’s final Days of Our Lives episodes have already aired — and his character left on a touching high note.

The actor, who died Saturday, September 28, after battling pancreatic cancer, had previously made his last appearance as John Black on the hit ABC soap opera in an episode that aired September 9. According to Soap Opera Digest, Hogestyn filmed the episode in February of this year.

In his poignant Days goodbye, his character shared tender scenes with son Brady (Eric Martsolf) and grandson Tate (Leo Howard). John consoled a guilty Tate about telling Holly (Ashley Puzemis) that Eric (Greg Vaughan) had killed her father in a drunk driving accident. He also supported Tate for standing by his father, Brady, who was arrested amid the hit-and-run drama.

“You love him no matter what, just like I do,” John said, per Soap Opera Digest. “There is nothing he could do in this world that would ever make me stop loving him. For the record, Tate, the same goes for you, kiddo.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Brady then appeared and revealed that charges had been dropped against him, with the duo ending the scene in a tight embrace.

Earlier this month, Hogestyn shared the screen — and one last kiss — with Deidre Hall, who plays John’s longtime love interest, Marlena Evans. (The pair won a Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Couple in 2005.)

Hogestyn first appeared on Days of Our Lives in 1986, and went on to portray John in more than 4,200 episodes of the iconic series. Days and ABC have not yet addressed how Hogestyn’s absence on the show will be explained. The actor died the day before his 71st birthday.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn,” his family said in a statement over the weekend. “He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.”

Related: Days of Our Lives' Drake Hogestyn's Costars Pay Tribute After His Death Drake Hogestyn‘s Days of Our Lives costars are paying tribute to him in wake of his death. The longtime soap star, who portrayed John Black on the series since 1986, died just one day shy of his birthday on September 28, 2024, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 70. “It’s with heavy hearts […]

“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor,” the statement continued. “He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives.”

Reacting to the news of Hogestyn’s death, Days Executive Producer Ken Corday stated via Soap Opera Digest on September 28, “This is a very difficult one for all of us. Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched.”