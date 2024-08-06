Sorry, Swifties, there is no secret footage of Taylor Swift on the Deadpool & Wolverine cutting room floor.

Director Shawn Levy emphatically declared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on Monday, August 5, that speculation Swift might appear in the movie as superhero Dazzler was just that — speculation. The pop star is, of course, good friends with Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, prompting fan frenzy about a cameo.

“I definitely had moments where I was worried I would disappoint people when they realized Taylor as Dazzler was not in the movie, but there’s no controlling the internet, and rumors spread like wildfire,” Levy told the outlet.

“It was never a conversation. It was never even a seed of a discussion. Obviously, Ryan and Blake, and myself, to a far lesser extent, have our own relationships in real life with Taylor,” he added. “But, yeah, those rumors were loud and slightly baffling, but nothing I said or did was going to make them quiet down until this movie came out.”

In a separate interview with Variety on Monday, Levy said, “That was one of the loudest rumors that came out of nowhere. It was never true. Thank you, internet, for building such a smokescreen of rumors and half-truths so that no one ever knew what was going to happen.”

Swift may not be in Deadpool & Wolverine, but there are cameos aplenty in the Marvel blockbuster, including several members of the Reynolds household. Lively, 36, makes a masked appearance as Lady Deadpool, while Lively and Reynolds’ 7-year-old daughter, Inez, plays Kidpool. The couple’s 18-month-old son, Olin, also has a brief cameo as Babypool.

Swift, meanwhile, has proudly voiced her support for Deadpool & Wolverine from the sidelines. Upon its release in July, the “Fortnight” singer praised the movie via her Instagram Stories.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness and magic into this film” Swift, 34, shared. “He’s created the best work of his life, and the film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.”

While Swift seemed to be gushing about her longtime pal Reynolds, 47, who cowrote and coproduced the superhero film, she teased him by directing the tribute to his costar Hugh Jackman instead.

“But that’s just Hugh!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself, Jackman, 55, Reynolds, Lively and Levy at an October 2023 Kansas City Chiefs game. “These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

“Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” she added, referencing Reynolds’ character.