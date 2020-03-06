A new month means new music! Demi Lovato dropped her latest single, “I Love Me,” on Friday, February 6.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s empowering track and its music video come two months after she released “Anyone,” which was her first single following her near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018.

Lovato, 27, announced her new tune on Monday, March 2, by teasing the song on social media.

“Couldn’t keep it a secret any longer!!!” she wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside cover art for the track. “My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday 💗💗.”

The following day, she shared a photo of herself in a red trench coat and a matching red lip. “I’m a 10 outta 10 even when I forget it,” the caption read on Tuesday, March 3.

On Wednesday, March 4, the former Disney Channel star revealed that there was a video coming out the same day as the single, by posting a sneak peek after herself fighting someone on film.

Lovato has only released three songs — “Sober,” “Anyone” and “I Love Me” — since her 2017 full-length studio album, Tell Me You Love Me.

The release of “I Love Me” comes one month after Lovato took the stage at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, on February 2, where she sang the national anthem. Her beautiful performance kicked off the football event and paved the way for a fierce halftime show by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Weeks earlier, the “Skyscraper” singer stepped onto the Grammys stage on January 26, marking her first performance since her overdose.

She belted out the emotional song “Anyone” at the awards show, which was written four days before Lovato was rushed to the hospital, where she spent nearly two weeks recovering and a subsequent three months in rehab.

Ahead of her Grammys comeback, the Camp Rock actress told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she just wanted to “go up there and tell my story.”

“That’s kind of nerve-racking to think about,” she admitted during the January interview about being open through her lyrics. “But at the same time, I’m grateful that I have this opportunity to like sit here and talk to you and tell a little bit of my [overdose]. I think as time goes on, I’m going to tell more and more about it.”