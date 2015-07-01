2015's song of the summer is officially here! Demi Lovato is prepping her fifth studio album for release later this year, and teased fans with its first single, "Cool for the Summer," on Wednesday, July 1. The lead track off of Lovato's debut effort from Safehouse Records, her label with Nick Jonas, is an edgy and fun pop track with infectious lyrics that are some of Lovato's most suggestive yet.

"'Cool for the Summer' is basically your go-to party anthem song. It's definitely more grown up than my other singles I've released. It’s sexy, it's fun," Lovato told New York City Z100 DJ Elvis Duran of the dance track. "After kind of being put in a corner of talking about so many things in my past, I just want to talk about sexy time and fun things!"

Lovato croons about keeping her sexy summer fling under wraps in the upbeat track. “Got my mind on your body / And your body on my mind / Got a taste for the cherry / I just need to take a bite / Don't tell your mother," Lovato sings.

"This song is so bad a–," Safehouse Records cofounder Jonas tweeted Wednesday.

