Demi Lovato recently reimagined her past musical hits for her Revamped LP, an incredibly meaningful undertaking.

“Reimagining ‘Heart Attack’ was really special because it resonates so much with my fans and was the catalyst for creating REVAMPED,” Lovato, 31, exclusively tells Us Weekly while promoting her A Very Demi Holiday Special. (“Heart Attack” was initially released in 2013, inspired by the overwhelming experience of falling in love.)

Revamped dropped in September, featuring all-new rock versions of “Confident,” “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Cool for the Summer,” “Give Your Heart a Break” and more. She was initially inspired to update her hits after noticing the pop tracks did not mesh with her more punk-sounding songs from 2022’s Holy Fvck when she went to put together a touring setlist.

Now that Revamped is out, Lovato is hard at work on her next project.

Related: Demi Lovato Through the Years Demi Lovato has had quite the transformation from child star to Disney girl to sexy songstress — see her evolution!

“I always love writing and being in the studio, so I hope to share some of what I’ve been working on,” she gushes to Us. “I’m proud of so much that I’ve achieved, but creating my album HOLY FVCK and having it be so well received by my fans will always be so special to me.”

Additionally, Lovato is preparing for her very first televised holiday special, aptly titled, A Very Demi Holiday Special.

“I had such a great time shooting this special and sharing fun holiday moments with friends,” she tells Us. “The holidays are all about bringing people together through music, activities and laughter and I really wanted the special to reflect that.”

Related: A Guide to Every Holiday Program on TV This 2023 Season Every year the holidays seem to come a little faster — and that is partly thanks to all the festive films that begin airing on TV months before the season really starts. Hallmark Media, for example, will kick off its annual “Countdown to Christmas” on Hallmark Channel on Friday, October 20, this year. Hallmark Movies […]

On A Very Demi Holiday Special, Lovato will sing renditions of iconic holiday hits — including “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Jingle Bell Rock” — and her original songs. The TV broadcast will also feature special appearances by Lovato’s celebrity friends, including Paris Hilton, Hailey Bieber and Trixie Mattel.

“Expect a lot of fun and joy. Paris and I both love our dogs so we had a blast making meat cakes,” Lovato teases, noting the canine sketch was her favorite part of taping. “I was also really proud of my duet with JoJo. She is such a powerhouse and Trixie and [I] take on the Nutcracker classic.”

A Very Demi Holiday Special airs on Friday, December 8, via The Roku Channel.

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton