Taking a break. Demi Lovato postponed a show on her Holy Fvck tour after experiencing a health issue.

“Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice. I’m so sorry, but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show,” the singer, 30, wrote via Instagram about her planned performance in Illinois on Wednesday, October 5. “Tickets will be honored for a new date as soon as it’s announced.”

Lovato noted that there were plans to reschedule her appearance. “This is the absolute last thing I want to do,” she added. “I’m having so much fun with you all and I can’t wait to see you again. Again, I’m so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all.”

The Disney Channel alum’s next show is set for Friday, October 7, in Detroit. The Holy Fvck tour, which wraps in Irving, Texas, is expected to run until early November.

Lovato’s health scare comes after she recently hinted that she won’t be doing more tours in the future. “I’m so f—king sick I can’t get out of bed 😞🤒 I can’t do this anymore,” the Texas native captioned an Instagram Story last month, which was later deleted. “This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

Ahead of the update, Lovato opened up about exploring a new sound on her eighth studio album.

“I’m proud of that work, but it didn’t make me happy. There was always this kind of emptiness that I felt, because I was trying to be someone that I wasn’t,” the performer told Vogue in August about her history with pop music. “Now, I identify as non-binary, so when I say, ‘Would you like me better if I was still her,’ it’s also a reference to people wanting me to stay who they wanted me to be in their eyes.”

For the actress, getting to experiment with more edge in Holy Fvck added to her excitement. “I wanted to go back to my roots. What I learned about myself making this record is that it’s okay to own your truth. I wanted to take my power back,” she explained at the time. “There wasn’t an intentional sound that I had — I just know that I wanted it to be harder. wanted it to go harder than my first and second album. But I left it up to the creative process of what came out while I was making the album.”