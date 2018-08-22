There’s a new sheriff in town. Denise Richards may be the newest cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but by the looks of it, she’s already gotten into the swim of things!

Dorit Kemsley, 42, posted a photo on Tuesday, August 21, of herself with fellow Bravo castmates Camille Grammer, Lisa Rinna and the Drop Dead Gorgeous star hanging out poolside in Baha Mar, Bahamas. The bathing suit designer captioned it, “Support your local girl gang #90210” with an array of tropical-themed emojis. In the photo, Richards, 47, shows off her toned abs in a hot pink bikini.

Grammer also shared a photo that same day of the ladies hanging out on the beach, two days after she posted a selfie with Richards and Rinna that she captioned, “Fun girl time.”

Fun girl time 🦋 A post shared by Camille Grammer (@therealcamille) on Aug 19, 2018 at 8:11pm PDT

The group shot comes nearly two weeks after the former Wild Things actress announced she was joining the beloved series. “I am so excited to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as I am a huge fan of the show,” Richards said in a statement to Us Weekly on August 9. “I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies.” She later remarked on Twitter that she was “thrilled to be part of this wild journey.” Richards will be joining Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Rinna, Erika Girardi and Teddi Mellencamp for the ninth season, which is expected to premiere later this year.

While fans have taken to social media to express how excited they are to see the former Denise Richards: It’s Complicated star on the franchise, there may be one new viewer turning in: Charlie Sheen! The Two and a Half Men alum told Us Weekly on Saturday, August 18, “Good for her. I hope she has fun, I hope it’s a smash. I don’t watch the show, but I guess I will be tuning in.” Sheen and Richards — who were married from 2002 to 2006 — share daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. The Starship Troopers actress adopted a third daughter named Eloise, now 7, in 2011.

This isn’t Richards’ first time appearing on the reality series, however. She was once spotted on an Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode during a fundraiser at one of the ladies’ homes.

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!