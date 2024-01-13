Dermot Mulroney is a rocker at heart.

“I was in an acoustic punk band called the Low & Sweet Orchestra and played Lollapalooza in 1995,” Mulroney, 60, exclusively reveals in Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature.

While he isn’t rocking the stage these days, the Anyone But You star still has plenty of pop punk and emo on his playlists. “I’m a huge Pierce the Veil, My Chemical Romance and Paramore fan,” he tells Us. “See you at the When We Were Young Festival!”

Lest you question his punk rock sensibilities, Mulroney tells Us that he was “almost kicked out of three different music camps” as a kid.

Before he started headbanging, Mulroney was a classically trained cellist. He works on movie scores between acting gigs and plays cello on several soundtracks from famed composer Michael Giacchino, including Rogue One, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Coco.

He has even taught cello in the past. “I once gave Joanne Woodward a cello lesson while Paul Newman sat by drinking beer,” he shares.

Catch Anyone But You in theaters now and scroll down to learn 25 things fans might not know about Mulroney.

1. I’ve visited Machu Picchu on the summer solstice. On my son’s 19th birthday, we witnessed the sunrise throw light through the tower window to a spot at the exact center of the floor.

2. I visited all 50 states by the time I turned 50.

3. I was senior class president in high school — class of ’81.

4. I still have my wisdom teeth.

5. Rob Schneider and I share the same exact birthday [but] we’ve never met.

6. My kids are fluent in Italian.

7. I went to the R.E.M. show at the Staples Center in L.A. on Halloween 1994, my 31st birthday. Michael Stipe led everyone in singing “Happy Birthday” to me that night.

8. Eggs, bacon and toast are my favorite meal.

9. My father taught all five of his kids how to drive in an English car with the stick shift and steering wheel on the wrong side. That was his idea of a joke.

10. I appeared as the Big Kahuna in an original musical theater version of Gidget — book, music and lyrics written by and directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

11. I was a coxswain on the girl’s crew team in high school. Neat trick.

12. I was in an acoustic punk band called the Low & Sweet Orchestra and played Lollapalooza in 1995.

13. Jenna Ortega and I appear in the same horror franchises: Scream and Insidious.

14. I worked with Vincent Price on The Heart of Justice. Of all the actors I’ve worked with, his career goes furthest back in Hollywood history.

15. My daughter Sally is a young hunter/jumper champion.

16. My confirmation name is Matthew. My three brothers were given Mark, Luke and John. Hilarious, Mom.

17. I have four dogs, a fish tank and a horse.

18. I traveled alone to Yugoslavia when I was 19 and wound up getting more stomach sick than I’ve ever been. I rode it out in a youth hostel and had to read The Spy Who Came in From the Cold as fast as I could to use the pages as toilet paper.

19. I once gave Joanne Woodward a cello lesson while Paul Newman sat by drinking beer.

20. I was almost kicked out of three different music camps.

21. When I was 16, I applied for a job at Wendy’s. I didn’t get it.

22. I only drink water and black coffee.

23. I’m a huge Pierce the Veil, My Chemical Romance and Paramore fan. See you at the When We Were Young Festival!

24. Some people still don’t know that I have plans to play the Vivaldi Double Cello Concerto in G minor with Yo-Yo Ma, including Yo-Yo Ma. Can someone please let him know?

25. I worked a summer during college in Ocean City, Maryland, as a dishwasher in a colonial-themed all-you-can-eat restaurant called Paul Revere Smorgasbord and as a porter at a beachside motel.