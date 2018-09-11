Nothing to see here! Desiree Hartsock is clarifying the comment that she made in the trailer for the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars about settling for her husband, Chris Siegfried.

“That was taken out of context,” the former Bachelorette, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly, referring to the remark, “I settled for Chris,” featured in the supertease for season 11 of the WE tv series.

Siegfried, also 32, then joked: “She literally just sat on my lap and had settled around the room.”

After Hartsock was sent home on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor, the bridal stylist was named The Bachelorette for season 9. Back in 2013, fans — and Hartsock — were shocked when Brooks Forester, one of her final three contestants, left the show ahead of the finale. In the end, Hartsock got engaged to Siegfried and said goodbye to runner-up Drew Kenney.

While the duo tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed now 22-month-old son Asher in 2016, Hartsock said the out-of-context comment from the Marriage Boot Camp trailer bothered her because their relationship was not showcased on The Bachelorette.

“It’s so frustrating because I didn’t say that,” she explained. “What I did say is exactly what is so frustrating is that because from The Bachelorette, our relationship was hidden a little bit because of all the other drama and so, people’s perspective was a lot of times that I settled and so, in that context I said, ‘People assumed that I settled for Chris.’ And then they just cut that out and used it.”

“I obviously did not settle at all. Let’s get real. I upgraded,” Hartsock continued. “The hardest was probably the end when that was all brought up again because I think by that point, I was ready to go home and I was missing Asher and then we felt we were bonding and then they pulled the end that you’ll have to watch because it brings back all of the stuff from The Bachelorette. That was five years ago and you’re like, ‘Really?’”

Siegfried, for his part, has no hard feelings, telling his wife “it’s all good.”

Us broke the news in July that the pair are expecting baby No. 2. The former ABC star revealed in August that she is pregnant with a boy.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

