Joe Jonas is teasing fans with new music less than a year after he filed for divorce from ex Sophie Turner — and some fans think his latest track could be about their split.

“Even baddies get saddies,” Jonas, 34, captioned a video of himself via TikTok on Wednesday, May 29, in which he could be seen singing over a recording of the track while riding his bike through the countryside.

“Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for,” the musician sang in the clip. “Stop being sad because you’re making the room uncomfortable / OK I get it / I know you’re feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible / Even baddies get saddies and that’s the hardest truth / Called your mommy and daddy, they don’t know what to do.”

Fans of the JoBro quickly went wild in the comment section with theories about what the lyrics could be referencing, with one social media user writing, “Turning deep feelings into energetic songs is true artistry.”

Another added via X, “Even baddies get saddies… I have no words to describe how much I appreciate and love Joe Jonas.”

Though Jonas didn’t mention who or what the snippet of the new song was about, the lyrics could point to the aftermath of his divorce from Turner, 28. The exes split in September last year after four years of marriage.

The pair had initially released a joint statement declaring they had “mutually” decided to split. However, things got messy after Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas, claiming that their daughters — Willa, 3, and Delphine, 22 months — had been “wrongfully detained” in New York and sought for their return to England. Jonas denied the claims at the time and they reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023. British Vogue reported earlier this month that the suit was dismissed in January.

While speaking to the outlet about their divorce for the first time, Turner opened up about how “there were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it.”

“I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself,” she explained. “And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”

The Game of Thrones star went on to tell British Vogue that despite her whirlwind year, her mental well-being is better than ever since moving back to the UK. Turner has been open about taking medication for her depression and anxiety in the past, but is currently not taking any – which she said was “great and also surprising, because I anticipated that I’d need to – now perhaps more than ever.”

She added, “There’s something about a community and a support system that I’ve never realized is so important up until now. And I think the reason I was on medication for so long is because I didn’t have those people with me. Now that I’m back home, I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a really long time. I’m starting over again, rediscovering what I like to do, who I like to be with.”