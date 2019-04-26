You’ll never find another like … Taylor Swift! The award-winning singer-songwriter dropped the music video for her new single, “Me!,” at midnight on Friday, April 26, and many fans are already speculating that she hid a tribute to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, in the colorful mini-movie.

As Swift, 29, and Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, who is featured, sing the bridge in the middle of the track, they bust out into a marching band-inspired dance routine. While their moves are the main focus as they croon, “Girl, there ain’t no I in ‘team’ / But you know there is a ‘me,’” it is what happens in the background that got Swifties talking.

The camera pans up and focuses on a massive building that is covered by rainbows. If you look slightly to the left, however, there appears to be three of London’s most iconic structures: Big Ben, Westminster Abbey and St. Paul’s Cathedral. Alwyn, 28, was born in North London and the couple spend a lot of their time in the city, so some fans believe this was Swift’s way of honoring her beau in a subtle way.

“When you put Westminster and Big Ben in Paris because you are Taylor A for Awesome Swift,” one fan tweeted. “@taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #MEOutNow (Joe reference).”

A second fan added, “Anyone else noticed the skyline is London? With Big Ben and Saint Paul’s Cathedral. Dedication to Joe or did you buy a house?? What is going onnnnnnn #MEOutNow @taylornation13 @taylorswift13.”

Another called out the pink “Lover” sign that was also featured in the video and noted, “BUT when I paused it at this shot you can see the Big Ben, Tower Bridge and St Paul’s Cathedral, which is in Londen [sic]? You can also see a neon sign that says Lover. Could this be a reference to her ‘in reallife’ lover??? @taylorswift13 @taylornation13.”

The “Blank Space” songstress and the Favourite actor were first linked in 2017 and have kept their relationship extremely private ever since. A source told Us Weekly in December 2018: “They’re very low-key and normal. They work out, watch movies together and have friends over. She’s much happier without her personal life out in the open.”

A second insider explained the month prior that the pair will likely get engaged “soon.” The source revealed, “He wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special.”

The Grammy winner was previously linked to stars including Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris and Harry Styles.

