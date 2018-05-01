Diddy is a mama’s boy! Sean Combs will join VH1’s annual Mother’s Day special, Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms, on Monday, May 7, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The rapper, 48, will honor Janice Combs, fondly known as “Mama Combs,” on the special. Mama Combs worked several jobs to make sure that her son had everything he needed when growing up, and to set the best example.

“I was brought up by my mother and my grandmother. My father was killed when I was 3. And one day, I had, you know, asked my mother for a pair of sneakers. And the look on her face that she couldn’t afford it – it just made me realize that I needed to step up as a man,” Diddy told CBS News in 2016. Because his mother had always worked so hard – from working as a teacher’s assistant, to caring for children with cerebral palsy to driving a school bus – Diddy always did the same.

“My mother was always working for a job, so I guess I was always trained that I should have multiple jobs, multiple aspirations,” Diddy said on Nightline in 2010. “And I remember she had multiple aspirations, always hearing about her dreams and things she did in the past and things she wanted to do.”

In 2006, Diddy rapped about his mother in the 2006 song “Claim My Place,” singing, “You know my mother. Mama always say that I’d be somebody, you know. So you know, I figured that I might as well be great.”

Diddy joins previously announced guests Gabrielle Union and Colin Kaepernick in the special hosted by Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony.

Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms airs on VH1 Monday, May 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

