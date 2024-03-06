The diner booth at the center of one of the most controversial and iconic scenes in television history has sold for over $80,000.

One lucky bidder on eBay has purchased the booth that James Gandolfini sat in during that famous final scene in The Sopranos. Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano on the hit HBO drama, was sitting with his family in that final scene, enjoying dinner as Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” played from a jukebox. The scene ended abruptly, cutting to black as Tony looked up from the table.

“We are currently renovating our booths at Holsten’s,” the eBay listing read. “This is your once in a lifetime chance to own the ORIGINAL booth that the Soprano Family sat in for the final scene of the famous show!”

While viewers who watched the episode, titled “Made in America,” in 2007 thought their reception suddenly went out at the worst possible moment, the ending soon set off a debate that still rages 17 years later: Did Tony die?

In the years since, dozens of fan theories have emerged, with multiple YouTube videos explaining why he did or did not meet his demise in front of a plate of onion rings.

Regardless, the winner will be free to reenact that final scene to their heart’s content once they receive the booth from Holsten’s, the New Jersey ice cream parlor and restaurant where the scene was filmed. Both seats, the table and the divider wall were included in the listing. The wall also includes a plaque, installed after the finale, that reads, “Reserved for the Sopranos Family.”

The booth took on new significance in 2013, becoming an impromptu memorial for Gandolfini after his passing. In the weeks that followed his death that June, fans flocked to Holsten’s, leaving notes and personal tributes on the table. (Gandolfini died of a heart attack at age 51 during a family trip to Rome.)

Holsten’s co-owner Chris Carley told The New York Times that the bidding opened at $3,000 and he hoped that booth would fetch $10,000. The winner will ultimately pay $82,600.

The winner’s name has not been revealed, but if The Sopranos taught us anything, it’s not to question where the money comes from and to be sure that Holsten’s will be taken care of.

Show creator David Chase has not helped clear the air over the controversial ending. He told The Star-Ledger in 2007, “I have no interest in explaining, defending, reinterpreting or adding to what is there.”

And if you’re wondering, no, the jukebox was not included in the listing. The winner will have to scream-sing Journey a cappella like the rest of us.