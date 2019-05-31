Inside Disney’s New Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Land: What to Expect

May the force be with you during your next Disneyland adventure. Disney’s New Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge land opened at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Friday, May 31.

Star Wars legends Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill reunited with director George Lucas to launch the park on Wednesday, May 29.

“The crowd was delighted when George Lucas and Marc Hamill came out, but they went crazy for Harrison Ford,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly, noting fans were “screaming loudly.”

Several other celebs, including Viola Davis, Bill Hader and Kerry Washington, also attended the opening celebration.

According to the onlooker, the Scandal alum and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, “seemed genuinely delighted by everything” at the park.

“The two walked along the grounds and Kerry was very sweet and engaging when people approached,” the onlooker said, adding that the actress was thrilled to take a photo with Chewbacca.

While stars many have gotten the first look, the Star Wars-themed park is now open for fans of the iconic franchise. New attractions include the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run ride, new Star Wars-themed clothes, toys and food!

Watch the video above for an exclusive look into the park with Us Weekly’s Brody Brown!

