DJ and producer Steve Aoki spins together a playlist of his favorite beats for Us!

“All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“The combination of these two is impeccable. The hook SZA sings — and the way she sings it — is stunning. And Kendrick is always an A-plus in my book.”

Best Songs of 2017

“God’s Plan” by Drake

“The song is awesome and breaking Spotify charts. It’s one of those that was underground and just went everywhere very quickly. It was zero to 100. In the video, he gave away $1 million to those in need. It was incredible.”

“All Night” by Steve Aoki x Lauren Jauregui

“I’ve been playing this in my sets and the crowds go wild. Lauren has such a unique and incredibly powerful voice. You can’t help but sing along.”

This Year’s Biggest Breakout Stars

“She Knows” by Grandtheft

“He’s with me on tour across the United States. I really love this song. He’s a great producer and he’s doing a lot of good stuff, so shoutout to Grandtheft.”

“Without U” by Steve Aoki & DVBBS featuring 2 Chainz

“This is a song that really mixes hip-hop and EDM to a tee. You get unadulterated 2 Chainz just doing his thing and cutting it up as he does. It’s one of my favorites, which is also why it was selected for my partnership with All Nippon Airways for this awesome new brand video that launched for their Experience Class campaign!”

Celebs’ Airport Style

“Flute Loop” by Keys N Krates featuring Ouici

“They’re coming of strong from their new album. It is definitely a must for all fans who loves trap and EDM. I’m a huge supporter and fan of theirs.”

“Azukita” by Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo

“We have a legend with Elvis Crespo and the godfather, the greatest of all time, Daddy Yankee. It’s my first Spanish record and it’s about time. I’m glad I got to do my very first one with Daddy Yankee. It’s getting so much love and feedback on social media with dance choreography and people doing Zumba to the track. It’s absolutely awesome.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!