Ncuti Gatwa is set to be the newest star of Doctor Who, and fans are counting down until they get to meet his version of the Doctor.

The Sex Education actor was cast in 2022 prior to previous star Jodie Whittaker’s last episode. Russell T. Davies, who led the 2005 relaunch of Who and departed alongside David Tennant in 2010, will return as showrunner for both the 60th anniversary specials and season 14.

“Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds,” Davies said in a May 2022 statement when Gatwa was announced in the role. “It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started.”

When Will ‘Doctor Who’ Season 14 Air?

After the three 60th anniversary specials air (read more about those here) on BBC and Disney+, Gatwa’s episodes are slated to begin over the “festive period.” Doctor Who typically has a Christmas or New Year’s Day special with the rest of the season airing week-to-week later in 2024. A specific premiere date has yet to be announced.

How Does Ncuti Gatwa Feel About Being the New Doctor?

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling,” he said in a press release. “A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same.”

Who Is the 15th Doctor’s New Companion?

BBC and Disney+, the U.S. streaming home for the new season, announced in November 2022 that Millie Gibson will portray Gatwa’s sidekick, Ruby Sunday.

“Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion,” Gibson said in a November 2022 statement. “It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

Gatwa is just as pumped. “Far too excited to sail the universe and battle monsters with this one,” the Barbie star captioned an Instagram announcement at the time. “Believe me we got SO much in store for you.”

What Does Ncuti Gatwa Look Like as The Doctor?

In December 2022, Disney+ and BBC revealed the first photo of Gatwa and Gibson in their typical character costumes. The new star wore a bright orange shirt with a dark orange plaid jacket and trousers. He topped off the look with some silver rings and Gallifreyan nail art. Gibson, meanwhile, wore a denim jacket with blue shorts and tights underneath.

Who Is Jonathan Groff Playing?

The Spring Awakening actor was officially announced in a “key role” in May 2023. The first photos of his yet-to-be-revealed character show him with the Doctor and Millie in regency-era clothing.

Groff said in a statement: “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T. Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!”

Which ‘Drag Race’ Alum Is Joining ‘Doctor Who’?

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5 champ Jinkx Monsoon landed a “major role” on Doctor Who. While further character details have not been revealed, the Broadway alum is excited to step into the TARDIS.

“I’m honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who! Russell T. Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer — I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew,” the performer gushed in an April 2023 statement. “I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

Which Companion Is Coming Back?

Bonnie Langford first joined Doctor Who in 1986 as Melanie Bush, the companion to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors, played by Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, respectively. She made a cameo in 2022 during Whittaker’s final episode as the 13th Doctor.

Who Is The Duchess?

Game of Thrones alum Indira Varma is set to play The Duchess. It isn’t clear if the mysterious royal will be related to Suzie Costello, the character she played in 2008 on Doctor Who spinoff Torchwood.

“I’m thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him,” she said in a May 2023 statement. “I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T. Davies in Torchwood so am thrilled to be entering this world again.”

Who Is In the ‘Doctor Who’ Season 14 Cast?

Other confirmed cast season 14 members include Lenny Rush as Morris and Aneurin Barnard as the “mysterious” Roger ap Gwilliam. No further details were released for their characters.