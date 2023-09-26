Doja Cat Chills With Friends After Dropping New Album

Doja Cat said what she said. She’d rather be chilling with friends instead.

“I’m literally just Amala, and I like to chill,” wrote Doja Cat, 27, on Monday, September 25, referring to her birth name, Amala Dlamini. In the second photo of the Instagram gallery, the rapper sported a bikini alongside a friend while posing on the side of a cliff. In the subsequent slides, the “Paint The Town Red” singer mustered up the courage to take the plunge. After some hesitation, Doja Cat lept off and made the second biggest splash of the week – the first being the release of her fourth album, Scarlet.

Other slides in the gallery showed Doja Cat living her best life, no matter what her haters said. The first photo was of her enjoying some barbecue, while another had her posing in front of a series of wine casks with a full glass in her hand. A third slide showed Doja Cat getting dangerous with a pool noodle as she whacked her friend a couple of times. There was also a photo of Doja and her friend (who jumped off the cliff with her) lounging by the lake with their feet up.

The gallery ended with a video of Doja Cat leading her friends – who were playing a round of the Bad People card game – in a rousing rendition of the song “Kristen’s Gonna Preheat The Oven.”

Doja Cat shared a video from this same hang session on September 23 that showed her friend Kristen attempting to dance along to Gwen Stefani‘s “Hollaback Girl.” Doja, who wore her new “Welcome to Hollywood, Beware of Skin Walkers” T-shirt, attempted to show up her friend.

“Buy all new Doja Cat merch now. Available on DojaCat.com I am better than Kristen, but she’s getting really good at this,” wrote the “Attention” rapper.

This “chill” moment comes as Doja Cat celebrates the release of her new album. Arriving to mostly positive reviews (“Doja Cat is just what the world needs today,” writes American Songwriter), Scarlet scored a 72 on Metacritic off of 10 reviews and gave Doja Cat her second No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 – and her first as a solo artist – with “Paint The Town Red.”

On Halloween (October 31), Doja will embark on The Scarlet Tour, her first North American headline arena tour. Ice Spice and Doechii will join Doja on select Scarlet Tour dates.

Earlier in 2023, Doja Cat had a series of incidents with her fans. She called out a fan for using her “government name” as a screen name as being “creepy as f—k.” Doja Cat said that anyone who referred to themselves as a “Kittenz,” an unofficial fan name, needs to “get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.” Many Doja Cat stan accounts were deactivated in protest.