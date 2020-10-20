Timing is everything. Dominic West is in talks to take on the role of Prince Charles in seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown, Deadline reported on Monday, October 19.

The fifth season will chronicle the Prince of Wales revealing that he was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles while married to Princess Diana. In June 1994, Charles revealed the affair during a televised interview, and in 1996, he and Diana divorced. The England native was killed in a car crash the following year. Charles got engaged to Parker Bowles in February 2005, and the pair married in April of that year.

Josh O’Connor has played the role of Charles in seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix drama. The fourth season, set to premiere on November 15, also introduces Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and will mark the final season of Olivia Coleman portraying Queen Elizabeth II. Imelda Staunton will take over as the queen for the final two seasons, Leslie Manville will play Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce will star as Prince Philip.

The timing of the casting news is a bit of a coincidence as the Affair actor, 50, made headlines when he was spotted getting cozy with Lily James in Rome on October 11. West has been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010, and they have four children: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 5. He also shares daughter Martha, 22, with ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

On October 12, the Pursuit of Love costars were photographed riding an electric scooter through the Piazza di Pietra and around the Spanish Steps. West, who did not have his wedding band on, wrapped his arms around the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star’s waist.

The next day, he reunited with his wife, and they kissed for a photo op outside their home. In a handwritten note given to reporters, the Wire alum wrote, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.”

In another strange connection, the Cinderella actress, 31, previously dated The Crown star Matt Smith, who portrayed Prince Phillip in seasons 1 and 2, for five years from 2014 to 2019.

Netflix is not commenting on the casting report.

Season 4 of The Crown premieres on Netflix Sunday, November 15.