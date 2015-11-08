Donald Trump brought the LOLs on SNL! The Republican presidential candidate and his comb-over hosted Saturday Night Live on Nov. 7, and controversy about his remarks on immigrants aside, managed to make a few solid jokes. Trump seemed pretty willing to make fun of just how ridiculously Trumpy he is, though he definitely used SNL as a platform to remind everyone that he's better than your faves.

Check out highlights from Trump's show below.

But First, the Democrats

SNL began with a Democratic hang sesh, wherein Larry David made a cameo as Bernie Sanders. His defining qualities? Hating people, only taking pennies for donations, and having a "crush on every black person in America." Amazing, but the best quote of the sketch? "The only people I like are my seven adorable grandchildren. The youngest one is so cute — he just turned 40!"

Haha, because Bernie Sanders is old, get it?

Trump vs. Rosie

While Trump's entire monologue was a gift to mankind (minus liberals), the best part was when he devoted screentime to his arch nemesis, Rosie O'Donnell: "I don't hold grudges against anybody, like Rosie O'Donnell," Trump mused. "She said some things about me that were hurtful and untrue. I said something things that were mean but completely accurate."

Don't worry, O'Donnell clapped back on Twitter:

i told the truth about him – he didnt like that @FlyGirlRNxo — Rosie (@Rosie) November 8, 2015

Larry David Calls Trump "Racist"

Larry David is the gift that keeps on giving. As Trump delivered his opening monologue, David shouted "You're a racist!" from the audience. His explanation? "I heard if I yelled that, they'd give me $5,000 dollars." No word as to whether David got paid (probably not since this was a planned sketch), but Trump handled it well, saying, "As a business man, I can fully respect that."

A Glimpse at Trump's Presidency

Let's flash three years into the future: Trump is president, he's tweeting laws, Putin is sobbing in the corner, and there's a new national anthem with the lyrics "IT'S HUGE!" Plus, Ivanka Trump (played by herself) is Secretary of Interior Design. Fault Trump all you want, but no one can claim this guy isn't self-aware after watching him on SNL.

Trump Live Tweets

Trump spent his second sketch live-tweeting fake shade at the cast, and they were Jimmy Kimmel-level mean. Favorites include "Cecily Strong is not a nice person," "Kate McKinnon was born stupid," and "Sorry folks but add a 'y' to Kenan and you get 'Kenyan.'" Yikes.

Hotline Bling

So, Donald Trump danced to "Hotline Bling" by Drake. That is all. Please start creating memes and gifs immediately, Internet.

Mr. Trump promised that tonight would be special. #SNL pic.twitter.com/ol6hPwXKRv — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2015

Trump Plays Laser Harp

Trump played a laser harpist in one of the show's less hilarious skits, and his outfit — a glittery shirt and matching blazer — won the night. He also rocked out on the laser harp, so to misquote the immortal words of Destiny's Child, the club is trumping trumping!

