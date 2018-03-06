His thumbs were racing. Donald Trump took to one of his favorite hobbies — tweeting — to address the 2018 Oscars on Tuesday, March 6.

Following the 90th Academy Award broadcast on Sunday, March 4, the Los Angeles Times announced that the ratings dropped to an all-time low, and the 71-year-old president couldn’t resist sharing his thoughts with the twittersphere.

“Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY,” Trump wrote. “Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!”

The real estate mogul often takes to social media to share his opinions — both on world events as well as Hollywood celebrities — so this comes as no surprise to his followers. As previously reported, Trump went on a Twitter tirade on March 2, after an interview with Alec Baldwin was published where the actor took aim at the man he impersonates often on Saturday Night Live.

“I could go out on the street, stand on any corner and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood, would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually and spiritually — than Trump,” Baldwin told The Hollywood Reporter. “We have to get rid of him.”

The comments prompted Trump to respond so quickly that he twice misspelled the comedian’s name as well as the word “dying.” He wrote, “Alex Baldwin, whose dieing mediocre career was saved by his impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing DJT was agony for him. Alex, it was also agony for those who were forced to watch. You were terrible. Bring back Darrell Hammond, much funnier and a far greater talent!” He later deleted the tweets and reposted with the correct spelling.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!