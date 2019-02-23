Armed and dangerous! The Biermann clan was rattled after an intruder entered their property and robbed Brielle’s car on the Friday, February 22, episode of Don’t Be Tardy. Kim Zolciak-Biermann appeared distressed following the property invasion saying, “this changes everything.” The robber, Kroy explained, had entered the driveway with ease due to a “damaged” gate that was left open.

Following the incident, which left Brielle feeling violated after her vehicle was ransacked, Kroy admitted to gifting the 21-year-old with a gun, clarifying that it had “no ammunition.”

In a testimonial shot, Kim discussed her anxieties about the situation. “My daughter having a gun frightens me,” she said. “Brielle can barely handle her eyelash curler.” However, later in the episode, Kim, Kroy, Brielle and their personal chef, Tracey Bloom, headed to the gun range to give Brielle’s new weapon a test run.

Brielle also opened up about her apartment hunt and her urge to move out of the family home and into an place of her own. Kim and Kroy were not pleased when Brielle pitched them the idea of moving, since she had her eye on a place that cost $6,300 a month.

Kroy blurted that the decision to spend that much on an apartment was “the dumbest thing you can do.” Kim, equally frustrated, told Brielle, “at your age, I had you and was in subsidized housing and going to college.”

When Brielle was accused of “dumping money down the drain” by both of her parents, she insisted her income as a social media influencer would be enough to sustain her rent payments saying. “I make plenty of money. I’m fine. Literally, I post something and make money, why not spend it?” she asked. Kroy insisted that if Brielle were to make a financial decision that wasn’t “smart,” she would not be allowed to move back into the family home.

The episode also featured an update on Sinn, the Biermann dog who bit their son Kash so violently that the then 4-year-old required emergency surgery. Kroy revealed that the canine has been in “training” and has a new “dog run” so he can exercise freely outside of the home: “We all feel safe.”

Don’t Be Tardy airs on Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

