Don’t be tardy for the vow renewal! The Friday, December 15, season 6 finale of Don’t Be Tardy brought some fascinating revelations on the future of Kroy Biermann’s NFL career as well as a heartfelt, tear-filled, vow renewal ceremony with wife Kim Zolciak.

Most Shocking Reality TV Moments in 2017

Coy Wire Asks Kroy About Retiring From Football

The episode kicked off with a serious discussion with Kroy and vow renewal officiant and fellow former Atlanta Falcons player, Coy Wire. While at Kim and Kroy’s “rehearsal dinner,” Wire wasted no time in asking his pal about the tough reality of his perpetual free agent status since being released from his Buffalo Bills contract in 2016. Coy asked, “I’ve been wondering about you. When I retired from football it was the most difficult time of my life.”

Kroy Reveals The Reason He Was Released From Buffalo Bills Contract

Kroy then opened up about his short-lived experience with the Buffalo Bills saying, “I got there, I had the defense down pretty much, and then somewhere going into the third week I started getting the cold shoulder.” Kroy added calmly, “The final game I think I gave up one final run. They said that play drive made some of their determination.”

When Coy asked how the “grim reaper” of being let go felt, Kroy responded, “You feel, kind of like, like you’re less than. Somebody’s telling you that you’re not good enough.” In a testimonial Kroy elaborated saying, “There’s nothing out there left. Someone who goes to college and wants to be a doctor, you could do those careers for 40 years. … It’s hard for people to understand.”

Biggest Breakout Stars of 2017

Kroy Is ‘Not Done’ With Professional Football

Coy, assuming Kroy was retiring from the sport, then asked how Kroy felt when he wasn’t “getting the call back.” In a shocking moment, Kroy, who hasn’t played the sport professionally in over a year, responded saying, “I’m not done yet.”

He later added: “I’m not pursuing any team right now but I am open to any opportunity that presents itself. I love football but there are risks involved. … I want to live a very long prosperous life.”

Most Captivating, Inspiring Stories of 2017

Kim and Kroy’s Wedding Renewal

After a beautiful and tear-filled vow renewal ceremony on the sand, Kim and Kroy appeared more in love than ever. In a testimonial Kim emotionally confessed, “I met my soulmate.”

Tell Us: What do you think about Kroy’s future in the NFL?

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!