Drew Barrymore on What Makes ‘The World’s Best’ the Best

After the Super Bowl, the real competition starts! The World’s Best features elite talent from around the globe fighting for a $1 million prize. They have to impress not only judges RuPaul, Drew Barrymore and Faith Hill but also the “Wall of the World,” which features 50 experts from around the globe who weigh in on the acts.

Despite her insane schedule – which includes being a mother of two young children — Barrymore couldn’t help but be drawn to the show. “Work wise, the timing was crazy because this show started while I was still shooting season 3 of Santa Clarita Diet, so there were a lot of seven-day work weeks,” the actress, 43, says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Personally, the timing was right because this show is filled with optimism and heart, and it shows what’s great about all these corners of the world.”

She was also drawn to the names attached to the show, including host James Corden and judges RuPaul and Hill.

“I’d never met Ru or Faith, but I was a giant fan of both their work. We hit it off immediately on day 1 and they’re both such incredible pros,” the Golden Globe winner adds.

With so many reality competition shows on television, Barrymore also strongly believes that this one stands on its own. “You might see this incredible fight troop from Asia and as a spectator you’re completely blown away, but then they’ll go to the ‘Wall of the World,’ and one of the judges is the top martial arts expert in the world and gives this entirely new ‘insider’ perspective to it,” the director notes. “It’s such an awesome and new way to do it.”

The World’s Best airs on CBS Sunday, February 3, directly after the Super Bowl.

