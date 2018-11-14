The new trailer for Disney’s live-action Dumbo film premiered during the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 14, and the flick looks like a real tearjerker.

“Welcome, baby Dumbo,” a young girl tells the tiny elephant in the trailer. “We’re all family here. No matter how small.” When Dumbo plays with a feather, he begins to fly before falling to the ground.

“You have something very rare,” Michael Keaton, who plays V.A. Vandevere, says. “You have wonder. You have mystique. You have magic.”

As Dumbo flies in the circus, Danny DeVito’s Max Medici exclaims: “Whoa!” Then Keaton tells DeVito: “Come with me. Together we can soar on that elephant’s wings.”

Dumbo’s mother is also taken away from the little elephant in the preview. Meanwhile, the children promise to bring her back home. “You can do it, Dumbo,” the girl encourages her friend. “Show ‘em. Fly, Dumbo. Fly.”

Keaton and DeVito star alongside Colin Farrell, Eva Green and Alan Arkin in the Disney film. Tim Burton directed the movie, which is set to be released on March 29, 2019.

Dumbo is the latest in a long series of animated Disney films to be reworked as live-action movies, including 2015’s Cinderella, 2016’s The Jungle Book, 2017’s Beauty and the Beast and 2018’s Christopher Robin. Aladdin, The Lion King and Mulan will also get the live-action treatment over the next few years.

The original Dumbo was released in October 1941. The titular character was forced to act as a clown in a circus and was made fun of because of his large ears. However, he surprised everyone when his ears helped him fly.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!