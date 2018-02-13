In need of a new playlist this week? Us has got you covered.

Dutch DJ and producer Armin van Buuren — whose latest hit, “Sex, Love & Water” is out now — mixed a set list of his favorite beats.

“Stay” by Zedd & Alessia Cara

“Zedd has really outdone himself and I love Alessia Cara’s vocals. It’s top-tier on all fronts. There’s just something that makes you want to listen again and again.”

The Year’s Biggest Breakout Stars

“Body” by Loud Luxury

“This is without a doubt my go-to record whenever I like to groove a bit. The rhythms in this song take me away. The boys of Loud Luxury did an outstanding job, that’s for sure.”

“Almost Home” by Sultan + Shepard featuring Nadia Ali & Iro

“It seems as if everything Sultan + Shepard come up with nowadays has ‘hit tune’ written all over it. I love how they managed to bring out Nadia Ali’s vocals in such a way. I am not afraid to say this track deserves to go all the way.”

Best Celebrity Music Video Cameos!

“Northern Soul” by Above & Beyond

“It’s Above & Beyond, need I say more? These guys are so brilliant musically. They can’t do anything wrong. This is a sterling example of that.”

“Crazy” by Lost Frequencies & Zonderling

“I already knew Lost Frequencies had a knack for creating catchy songs. He’s done it again in collaboration with Zonderling. I just can’t get these vocals and lyrics out of my head. They’re addictive.”

“Sex, Love & Water” by Armin van Buuren featuring Conrad Sewell

“I am over the moon with this collaboration. I had a lot of fun creating this tune, and working with such unbelievably talented individuals truly proved the icing on the cake.”

“Sunrise” by Arty featuring April Bender

“I’m a big fan of Arty, so that makes ‘Sunrise’ one of my favorite records almost straight away. I love the pop-y edge that blends so well with the dance music part. I could listen to this record pretty much nonstop.”

Best Albums of 2017

“Faded” by Alan Walker

“This might be one of the older tracks on this list, but the fact that it’s still one of my favorites after all this time shows how much I love it. Everything comes together in this song and I just love every inch of it.”

His latest, “Sex, Love & Water,” is now available.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!