NBA star Dwight Howard is grateful that his fellow Dancing With the Stars season 33 contestants have dubbed him their biggest competition.

“Thank you guys,” Howard, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, September 4, after the latest DWTS cast was announced. “We’re going to just go out there and really give it our best. I know everybody’s expecting us to do so many great things, but it starts with day one.”

In true athlete form, Howard said that he and partner Daniella Karagach are focusing on practice over everything.

“Practice makes perfect,” he continued. “We’re gonna go out there and I’m gonna make sure I do whatever I can to give my partner the best opportunity for us to shine out there.”

While the dance rehearsals haven’t started just yet, Howard and Karagach, 31, have already started forming a bond.

“We’ve talked a lot about things that we like,” he said. “But this is our first time, coming up in a couple of days, actually getting on the dance floor and practicing.”

When asked who his biggest competition on the dance floor will be, Howard joked that it’s his partner.

“He’s not wrong,” Karagach quipped to Us.

“She’s tough, but you know what? I just can’t wait to learn from her,” Howard added. “I can’t wait to go through the journey. A lot of people will talk about the mirrorball, but the whole journey is the best part. Hopefully, at the end of that journey we’ll be holding up — well, I’ll be holding her up. I’ll be holding her up and she’ll be holding the trophy up.”

Howard stands tall at 6-foot-10, but neither he nor Karagach see their height difference as a challenge. (Karagach previously won the DWTS mirrorball during season 30 while partnered with Iman Shumpert, who is 6-foot-5.)

“Just you wait,” Karagach joked about the height difference. “Honestly, though all I could ask is for him to have just an open mind to this whole process, and he already does. He is already the most amazing partner, so I’m just excited to get started.”

She continued, “All the traditional stuff and frame, it’s definitely gonna have to be altered. … Like, there’s just no way. Things are gonna have to be different. So, we’re gonna have to alter a few things.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes will air live simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ and are available the next day on Hulu.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi