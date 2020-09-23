Back on the dance floor! Derek Hough may be sitting behind the judge’s table during Dancing With the Stars’ 29th season, but he shared that he’s set to appear in an upcoming dance routine.

“Yes, there is a plan. The plan [is] to [have me] dance,” the series vet, 35, told Us Weekly and other reporters on Tuesday, September 22. “We’re trying to work it out. We’re trying to figure it out.”

Hough continued, “Obviously there’s restrictions, there’s limitations. But I kind of enjoy limitations. I think that sometimes they force you to get creative. So we’ll see, but it’ll be further along [in the season]. It’ll be further along when there’s time.”

The Utah native then teased that the routine is “not going to be a big group number.”

Hough became one of the ABC show’s pro dancers in 2007 during season 5 after initially appearing as a guest choreographer on the previous season. Before leaving the competition series in 2016, he accumulated six mirrorball trophy wins — the most in franchise history from its crop of dance talent.

Hough then took a four-year hiatus from the series, where he served as a judge on NBC’s popular World of Dance series. Earlier this month, it was announced that he would return to DWTS as judge and serve as Len Goodman’s replacement.

Just two episodes into season 29, Hough weighed in on his progress as a judge so far. “Honestly, this particular episode, I will just say, like, I really felt the crunch, if you will,” he explained to Us and other reporters on Tuesday. “Having 15 couples on live television gives you, you know, five seconds to say something.”

Hough added, “Being a teacher, I have a list of things [I want to say]. I’m like, ‘I want you to work on this.’ … I really want to help. And when you see that clock flash and you’re like, ‘Oh, I have three seconds to talk. Cool. Good job.’”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta