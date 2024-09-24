Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber’s Dancing With the Stars partnership is putting fans of both the Bachelorette and the pro into a frenzy.

“We just stopped at McDonalds,” Sasha, 40, told fans in a TikTok video of Jenn eating an ice cream cone on Monday, September 23.

“Babe, can I have some?” Sasha asked Jenn who was quick to deny her dance partner a lick. “That is so rude.”

Jenn replied, “It’s my cone. If you wanted a cone, you should have ordered it.”

Related: Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Through the Years: Where Are They Now? Mirrorball champs or not, Dancing With the Stars has featured some impeccable professional dancers in the years since the ABC competition series premiered in 2005. Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are among the talent who have lit up the ballroom. Some of the show’s stars went on to achieve major success in their careers while […]

The dance duo continued to bicker about their order, revealing that Sasha got three McDonalds cheeseburgers. Don’t worry, he did share the food with Jenn once they eventually got their order.

Fans of DWTS and The Bachelorette are freaking out over the clip — and the use of the word “babe,” leaving comments about their “chemistry” off the dance floor.

“EXCUSE ME BABE?!” one TikTok user wrote. Another added, “The chemistry is LOUD!! Obsessed with you two.”

Others commented that they were “cheesin” when watching the clip and others were focused on how relatable Jenn was by eating Sasha’s food while not sharing her own.

Jenn and Sasha became fast friends after she was cast on DWTS just hours before the cast was announced on Good Morning America on September 4.

“I got off stage, was crying in my dressing room and then they’re like, ‘Alright, 45 minutes, you gotta get on a flight. We’re doing it,’” Jenn, who had just gotten off the stage at After the Final Rose with her ex-fiancé Devin Strader, told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. Sasha had a similar experience.

Related: Every Bachelor Nation Star Who Has Competed on 'Dancing With the Stars' Over the years, many members of Bachelor Nation have joined Dancing With the Stars after their search for romance — but not all have taken home the mirrorball. Melissa Rycroft was the first Bachelor contestant to compete in the series in 2009. While she didn’t win her season, she was asked back for an all-stars […]

“I got a call, it was early in the morning, saying, ‘You need to get on a flight in 45 minutes. And I was flying down to get to the airport. I didn’t have a ticket,” Sasha recalled. “I didn’t even meet her. I see her running to security. I was like, ‘That must Jenn, good, I need to be where she’s going.’”

Since her breakup from Devin, 28, Jenn has been spotted out with her second runner-up, Jonathon Johnson, who has also been supporting her DWTS run.

“Honestly, it just means so much,” Jenn told Us on September 17, of having Jonathan in the crowd. “He’s such a good friend of mine and to be able to be here in L.A. and to, like, cultivate that friendship with him now, it’s exactly what I need right now is someone to lean on and he’s been exactly that.”

Jenn, however, has said that she isn’t in the headspace to date yet following her dramatic breakup from Devin. Sasha, meanwhile, separated from Emma Slater in 2022 after four years of marriage, finalizing their divorce the following year.