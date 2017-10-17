Magic is real – because it’s Disney night on Dancing With the Stars! The remaining couples all embraced the upbeat theme as a welcome break after last week’s emotional “most memorable year” routines. While some celebes sparkled bright, others struggled to improve, and at the end of the evening, one more couple’s quest for the Mirrorball trophy came to an end. Here’s how it all went down.

The Good

Val Chmerkovskiy and Victoria Arlen kicked off the night with a Steamboat Willie-inspired jazz routine. Bruno Tonioli loved the joy of the performance, while Carrie Ann Inaba couldn’t get over seeing Val in striped hot shorts. She also liked that Val and Victoria were in perfect sync, but mainly it was the shorts. For their efforts they received 9s across the board for 27 total.

Tying with them were Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev who performed a jazz routine to a new song from the upcoming movie Coco. They had an interesting task because unlike all of the other songs, this is one that no one had heard before, which meant they couldn’t rely on fond memories to help their scores. They definitely rose to the occasion, however. Carrie Ann loved how “happy” Nikki looked while performing and Bruno called the routine “wonderful.”

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas were excited for the chance to do a lighter dance after last week’s tribute to her late father. For the first time since the competition started, Lindsey and Mark really stripped down the production aspect and focused on simply dancing their Pinocchio foxtrot as perfectly as possible. “I absolutely loved that,” Len Goodman said. Carrie Ann said they had done one of the best holds she had ever seen, and Bruno described their routine as “Fred Astaire meets Disney.” In other words, the judges liked it. Len gave them a 10, while Bruno and Carrie landed on 9s for 28 total.

The Best

Frankie Munoz’s partner, Witney Carson, hoped he could act sexy. It turned out, he could. They performed an Argentine tango with a Pirates of the Caribbean theme that the judges loved. Carrie Ann called out Witney for a mistake when her heel caught in her skirt, but said otherwise they “nailed it.” They earned a 29 and landed at the top of the leaderboard… almost.

After being at the top of the board last week, Lindsay Arnold and Jordan Fisher were feeling the pressure to deliver again this week — and deliver they did. Len wasn’t happy that Lindsay and Jordan had a lengthy breakdown section in the middle of the routine, but admitted it was perfect so he couldn’t take off any points for it. The judges loved their Moana-inspired foxtrot so much that they handed out their first perfect 30 of the season.

The Meh

While no one was terrible, some routines were rather forgettable. Vanessa Lachey was still recovering from the emotional routine last week when she started training for her Snow White-themed waltz with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. They made it through, but it wasn’t exactly magical. Carrie Ann thought Vanessa was holding her breath and while Len pointed out that she was a bit unstable. They received all 8s for 24 points.

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko have been in the middle of the pack for a while, but she was thrilled to report that she’d already lost a whopping 37 pounds. They performed a rumba to “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid that Len called a “well crafted routine.” They tied with Vanessa and Maksim at 24.

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd want to figure out a way to move up from dead last. This week they hit the ballroom with an upbeat quickstep to “The Bear Necessities” from The Jungle Book. Len thought Nick needed to work on his “droopy” right arm, but all of the judges loved that Nick had so much fun on the dance floor. Still, Nick and Peta only earned 22 points, placing them at the bottom, yet again.

Everyone Else

Drew Scott and Emma Slater had a great time dancing together to the theme from The Muppet Movie. Carrie Ann said they were her “favorite couple,” while Len said he liked their footwork. Len admitted he wasn’t a big fan of Drew at the beginning, but said he warmed up to him every week. For their Viennese Waltz, they earned 25 points.

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke were pumped for their Lion King-themed quickstep. “You look like the leader of the pride!” Bruno gushed, while Len said Terrell moved well for a man his size. Carrie Ann said he was a “different person” on the dance floor than a few weeks ago. “You are the king!” she cheered. They were rewarded for their improvement with 25 points as well.

The Gone

It wasn’t a fairytale ending for everyone, though. Sasha and Gleb were in jeopardy, along with Frankie and Witney. (That one was a surprise.) Ultimately, Sasha and Gleb were sent home. “It was incredible. I have had such an incredible time and I love everybody here so obviously this is a very sad moment for me, but I’m just so thankful,” the Pretty Little Liars alum said.

