Dancing With the Stars pro Rylee Arnold is spending time with a mystery man in between her performances in the ballroom.

“OK friends, get ready with me for rehearsal while I debrief the date I went on a couple nights ago,” Arnold, 19, began in a TikTok posted on Friday, October 4. “Fun fact, we actually hung out last night as well.”

Arnold called the meet-up “a little bit more spontaneous” than the first date. “We’ve gone out two nights in a row now,” Arnold exclaimed in the video, as she applied her makeup.

Arnold called her first night with the guy “so fun,” explaining that they got food and walked around Santa Monica, California. She gushed that it was “so pretty outside” and “just such a vibe.”

“He was so easy to talk to,” she said. “We have so many similarities which was so fun to talk about. He is so sweet and humble and just all the amazing qualities. So I’m really curious to see how this all pans out.”

Arnold teased that “he has a really busy schedule” like her, but their calendars similarly align. “Luckily, our schedules kind of work out together,” she explained. “We’re both busy and free at the same time of the week. It makes things kind of nice.”

Arnold noted that “it’s kinda crazy” they had a “back-to-back hangout” before quipping, “But, I don’t mind.” She added, “I’m getting so excited about getting to know him, and hanging out with him.”

When it comes to seeing her TikTok videos gushing about him, Arnold said she hopes he’s not viewing them — but added that it “wouldn’t matter” because he would have to “get used to it.”

“OK guys, that is it for my get ready with me, I need to head to rehearsal now. But I’m having so much fun and I will keep you guys updated on it all,” she said. “Love you, bye.”

Arnold has been single since joining DWTS in 2023, where she was partnered with Harry Jowsey. The pair’s chemistry sparked romance rumors, which Arnold and Jowsey denied. Jowsey later revealed he was dating Perfect Match partner Jess Vestal during the season, but the twosome broke up amid his DWTS journey.

Over the past few months, Arnold has shared that she’s been “going on dates.” In a July TikTok, she opened up about how “freaking scary” first dates can be.

“It’s, like, you’re meeting a person for the first time — or maybe not for the first time — but it’s, like, the pressure of a first date,” she said. “You wanna make sure they have a good time but also are you having a good time? Because that matters so much. It’s hard to go from talking about big stuff with someone to ‘What’s your favorite color?’”