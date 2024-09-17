Your account
Dancing With the Stars' Rylee and Lindsay Arnold's Family Guide: Meet Their Parents and Sisters

Rylee Arnold made headlines when she followed in the footsteps of sister Lindsay Arnold on Dancing With the Stars, but they’re not the only dancers in their family.

Lindsay joined season 16 of the reality series in 2013 and served as a mentor for Rylee during the 2018 spinoff, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. (Rylee and her partner, Miles Brown, placed second.)

One decade after Lindsay’s casting, it was announced that Rylee would be joining DWTS while her sister took a break from the show to focus on her family. (Lindsay welcomed her second daughter, June, in May 2023 with husband Sam Cusick. The pair also share daughter Sage.)

“[Lindsay] gave me a lot of advice, but I feel like the best advice I got from her was just to be myself and to just show who I am and just to make it an enjoyable experience and enjoy every part I can,” Rylee exclusively told Us Weekly after it was revealed that she would be partnered with Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey for her first season.

Scroll down to meet the Lindsay and Rylee’s sisters, and their parents:

Samuel Cusick, Lindsay Arnold and their kids Courtesy of Lindsay Arnold/Instagram

Lindsay Arnold

Lindsay competed on season 9 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2012, finishing in the top eight. The following year, she became a pro on DWTS where she has since performed with celebrities including Wanya Morris, Calvin Johnson Jr., DeMarcus Ware and Matt James. Lindsay took home the Mirrorball Trophy with partner Jordan Fisher in 2017.

Lindsay announced her departure from the series in 2022 to focus on her family. Lindsay and Cusick, who wed in 2015, welcomed daughter Sage and June in 2020 and 2023, respectively.

David Furnish, Jensen Arnold and their son Courtesy of Jensen Arnold/Instagram

Jensen Arnold

The second eldest Arnold sister, Jensen, and her now-husband, Topher Hill, announced their engagement in 2017 during season 15 of So You Think You Can Dance. Jensen finished the show as runner-up.

After tying the knot in 2018, Jensen and Hill welcomed their first child, son Brooks, in June 2022. Jensen revealed in September 2024 that she and Hill are expecting their second child, due in March 2025.

Donny McGinnis, Brynley Arnold and their kids Courtesy of Brynley Arnold/Instagram

Brynley Arnold

The second youngest Arnold sister, Brynley, wed her husband, Donny McGinnis in October 2020. Less than two years later, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Quincy, in August 2022. Brynley gave birth to their second child, son Rez, in May 2024.

Rylee Arnold Disney/Andrew Eccles

Rylee Arnold

After making her debut on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018, Rylee was cast as a pro in DWTS ahead of season 32. Throughout her debut season, rumors began to swirl that Rylee and Jowsey were romantically linked — but the pair denied being more than friends. Jowsey revealed in April 2024 that he was in a “secret relationship” during his time on the series. For her second stint in the ballroom, Rylee is partnered with Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik.

Mindy Arnold

The sisters’ mom, Mindy, frequently gushes over their family on social media. “So much to be grateful for! Family is everything💕💕💕,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2023.

Josh Arnold

Josh’s daughters and wife, Mindy, have sung his praises over the years. “Anybody ever seen a hotter 🔥grandpa🔥 or a cuter grand baby??❤️😂 ya me either. This is my Josh appreciation post just celebrated 30 years with this guy— he is the absolute best 🐐,” Mindy wrote via Instagram in 2021, alongside a pic of Josh holding Sage.

