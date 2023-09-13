Rylee Arnold isn’t the first family member — let alone sibling — of a Dancing With the Stars pro to enter the ballroom.

Julianne Hough was the first dancer to face off against her brother, Derek Hough, in the competition. After Julianne got her start on the series in season 4 in 2007, she was joined by Derek the following season.

Much like Derek and Julianne, Maksim Chmerkovskiy — who made his DWTS debut in season 2 — was later joined by his younger brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, as a pro in season 13.

While siblings seemed like the most likely family match-up for the performers, DWTS flipped the switch when they brought in Mark Ballas‘ father, Corky Ballas, to compete against his son in season 7.

In addition to siblings, many of the pros have been joined in the ballroom by their significant others. Some dancers even found The One while competing on the show in the first place.

Keep scrolling to see which DWTS pros have family members in the cast: