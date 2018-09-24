Dancing With the Stars is officially underway. The star-studded season 27 kicked off on Monday, September 24, so we’re breaking down every dance of the night.

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber

The first duo danced the Cha Cha to “Treasure,” and while she made two mistakes, Len Goodman says she was “pretty nifty for fifty!” She also came across extremely relaxed.

Score: 19

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson

The Disney star, 17, danced the Cha Cha to “Free Free Free,” and while he crushed it, Carrie Ann Inaba said he was “a little bit wild” and Len advised him to straighten his legs more. However, he added, “You’re a dancer!”

Score: 20

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe

The Harry Potter alum was rejected from dance college but returned to her roots, dancing the foxtrot to “Do You Believe in Magic.” Her energy was high and the judges assured her she definitely could dance but she needed to be a bit less expressive.

Score: 18

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev

The Paralympic medalist danced a beautiful foxtrot to “Rise Up,” despite the fact that she is completely blind. It was an emotional dance and the judges called their bond “magical.”

Score: 18

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

The very high-energy radio host impressed the judges with his jive to “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.” However, it was a little bit all over the place.

Score: 20

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke

With support from his Fuller House cast, the actor danced a sexy salsa to “Dinero.” Len called him “the hunk with the junk in the trunk.” Bruno gave the pair of the first 8 of the night.

Score: 22

Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko

The comedian danced a salsa to “Yes,” but it didn’t impress Len, who said it was too “cold.” Meanwhile, Bruno said that the dance “wasn’t a total trainwreck” but a bit “jagged.”

Score: 17

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

The Sports Illustrated model danced a fun jive to “Good Golly Miss Molly,” in which she dedicated to her late mother. The judges were very complimentary of the pair, saying they were very in sync.

Score: 21

John Schneider and Emma Slater

The country singer and actor danced a smooth foxtrot to “Good Ol’ Boys from Dukes of Hazzard.” While Len said it “lacked finesse,” Carrie Ann thought he had potential.

Score: 18

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong

The singer paired up with the first-time pro for a jive to “I’m a Lady,” and their chemistry was clear from the start. Len thought it was a “top notch” performance and Bruno called it a “foxy jive.” Carrie Ann told Brandon to let Tinashe shine by toning down the choreography.

Score: 23

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy

The Facts of Life bad girl performed a very fast quickstep to “It Don’t Mean a Thing.” Len said that while it wasn’t fancy, “it was just a good, solid performance.”

Score: 18

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson

While he was very charming, The Bachelorette alum had a tough time doing the quickstep to “Fish Out of Water.” The reality star kept a smile on his face regardless of his lack of dancing skills.

Score: 14

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold

The former NFL pro finished out the show with a fiery cha cha to “Sweet Sensation.” All three judges were impressed with his energy and dance abilities.

Score: 23

