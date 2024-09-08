Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy is reflecting on his and wife Jenna Johnson’s loss at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys.

“We didn’t win tonight, but what an honor it was to be in that room. Congrats to Karla Garcia and to all of the nominees. Till next time 🏆 #emmys,” Chmerkovskiy, 38, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 7.

“Also, I just love you so much @jennajohnson ❤️ my trophy, my joy, my peace,” he added. “Wanted this for you more than anything. But we’ll do it again.”

Alongside the sweet message, Chmerkovskiy shared a series of snaps from the evening, including behind-the-scenes shots from the awards show.

Johnson, 30, replied, “Art is endless.. let’s keeping making it 💘💘.”

Johnson also gushed with gratitude for being nominated, while sharing her own red carpet photos with Chmerkovskiy.

“Baby’s first EMMYS 🤍,” Johnson wrote via Instagram. “I have dreamed of this moment for so long. My artists heart is filled to the brim with joy that today has been a reality. I cried in the car on our way to the show because I couldn’t believe that little Jenna’s dream of being a professional dancer in LA one day lead her to this. Leaving beyond inspired that I sat in a room filled creative genius’s!! Forever grateful 🫶🏼✨💃🏻🕺🏻🌟.”

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson were nominated for the Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming award for their dance tribute for former judge Len Goodman during DWTS season 32. (Goodman died at age 78 in April 2023 after a private battle with prostate cancer.)

The couple performed a waltz alongside past and present pros — including Mark Ballas, Karina Smirnoff and Kym Johnson-Herjavec — to the tracks “Moon River” and “La Vie En Rose.”

Alongside the dance, the ABC series renamed the Mirrorball Trophy in his honor. Chmerkovskiy and his season 32 partner, Xochitl Gomez, were the first recipients of the award.

“It feels crazy,” Gomez, 18, exclusively told Us Weekly after taking home the trophy in December 2023. “I think it’s going to take me a minute to fully register. I mean, even when I found out I was a superhero, I was like, ‘What? Are you for real?’ It took me, like, a week.”

Chmerkovskiy added, “There’s so many elements. There’s so many variables that you don’t have control over. So, we just really just focused on squeezing every ounce of fun and joy out of it.”