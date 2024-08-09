Ed Kelce was not pleased with Kanye West’s Vultures 2 mention of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

“Mental illness on full display,” Ed wrote via Facebook on Thursday, August 8, reposting a Daily Mail article about the lyrical inclusion.

The 46-year-old rapper, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, name-dropped the couple on his new song “Lifestyle (Demo).”

“I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,” West raps, making a play on Swift’s first name and Travis’ NFL position.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, have not publicly addressed the name drop. The pop star’s fans, however, believe that she subtly left an Easter egg during her August 3 concert in Warsaw. In the middle of her Red set, Swift sported a graphic T-shirt that read “I Bet You Think About Me.”

“I Bet You Think About Me” is the name of a Red vault track, but certain Swifties thought it could also be a clapback.

“She’s so funny for wearing the I bet you think about me shirt after Ka*ye name-dropped her and Travis in his song an actual comedian,” one fan wrote via X. “[When I] saw the k*nye thing a little bit ago and I knew she was gonna wear it lmao.”

Swift and West’s history goes back to 2009 when he infamously stormed the MTV VMAs stage in the middle of her acceptance speech. Swift, who said she was a fan of West’s at the time, later issued a call for peace in Speak Now’s “Innocent.” West, meanwhile, claimed in his song “Famous” that the VMAs drama made Swift even more popular.

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous,” he rapped.

West alleged that the NSFW line was personally approved by Swift, which she denied. West’s then-wife, Kim Kardashian, tried to corroborate his account by releasing a video of a phone call between West and Swift. It has since been revealed that the footage was edited.

“Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me,” Swift recalled to TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

Swift continued, “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Swift has since appeared to close out the bad blood, dropping “thanK you aIMee” on newest album The Tortured Poets Department in April. The song title used capital letters to spell out “Kim.”

“Taylor has moved on and is not looking back,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “The song is her final word.”