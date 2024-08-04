Kanye West is once again referring to Taylor Swift in his music.

“I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,” West, 46, raps on the recently released “Lifestyle (Demo),” one of his tracks off Vultures 2.

“Taylor” is likely a call-out to Swift’s first name, while Kelce’s reference is presumably a play on his NFL position as a tight end. Neither Swift nor Kelce, both 34, have publicly reacted to the mention. (Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023.)

Swift’s devoted fans, however, think she might have left an Easter egg during her Saturday, August 3, Eras Tour concert in Warsaw, Poland. In her Red set, Swift dons one of several “22” shirts. On Saturday, the T-shirt read, “I Bet You Think About Me.”

While “I Bet You Think About Me” is the name of a Red vault track, fans thought it was a subtle clapback at West.

“She’s so funny for wearing the I bet you think about me shirt after Ka*ye name dropped her and Travis in his song an actual comedian,” one fan wrote via X. “[When I] saw the k*nye thing a little bit ago and I knew she was gonna wear it lmao.”

Other fans pointed out that Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped in April, is currently charting higher on Spotify than Vultures 2.

Of course, Swift and West have a long history of bad blood. In 2009, West infamously stormed the MTV VMAs stage in the middle of her acceptance speech to declare that Beyoncé should have won instead. Swift issued a call for peace in Speak Now’s “Innocent.” West then notably mentioned her by name in “Famous,” citing, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous.”

West claimed that he received permission from Swift to include the vulgar lyric, which she vehemently denied at the time. Kim Kardashian, West’s then-wife, subsequently released a video of an alleged phone call between Swift and West to corroborate his account. It has since come to light that the call was edited.

In her 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile, Swift referred to the scandal as “a career death.”

“Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me,” the pop star recalled to the outlet in December 2023. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

Swift continued, “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Kardashian, 43, previously said in 2020 that she felt compelled to “defend” her then-husband in the moment. Kardashian and West, who share four kids, split in 2021.

Swift, meanwhile, appeared to close out the feud by the inclusion of “thanK you aIMee” on TTPD, which used capital letters to spell out “Kim.”

“Taylor has moved on and is not looking back,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “The song is her final word.”