Edie Falco Plays a Divorcee Questioning Her Sexuality in ‘I’ll Be Right There’ 1st Look (Exclusive)

Edie Falco is a mom exploring the next chapter of her life — and sexuality — in the upcoming family comedy I’ll Be Right There.

In an exclusive clip shared with Us Weekly ahead of the film’s Friday, September 6, premiere, Falco’s Wanda comes face to face with her ex-husband, Henry (Bradley Whitford), in a surprise visit that catches her in bed with her new love interest — who just happens to be a woman named Sophie (Sepideh Moafi).

“Have you always been a lesbian?” Henry — with his three youngest children in tow — asks Wanda after Sophie quickly exits the awkward situation, leading Wanda to reply, “It’s a recent thing.”

While Wanda tries to move past the topic of her sexual identity by lamenting how “big” Henry’s children are getting, her ex continues to grill her about the recent development.

“Did you ever sleep with Cindy? The neighbor, she lived in the house behind ours? You guys used to lie in the sun together and rub lotion on each other,” he wonders. When Wanda says no, he adds, “That’s too bad.”

“It sounds like you wanted to sleep with Cindy Asher,” Wanda sarcastically quips, leading Henry to “plead the fifth.’

Directed by Brendon Walsh with a script by Jim Beggarly, I’ll Be Right There tells the hilarious and heartwarming story of a woman finding her place now that her kids are grown, the divorce papers are signed and a new chapter of life is beginning. While Wanda still has her hands full with her sick mother (Jeannie Berlin), 8-months-pregnant daughter, Sarah (Kayli Carter), and wayward son, Mark (Charlie Tahan), she’s also trying to figure out what life is like when she’s putting herself first.

That includes exploring being intimate with a woman — even when she’s technically already dating bar owner Marshall (Michael Rapaport) and getting to know friendly firefighter Albert (Michael Beach) — and her family and friends have some questions.

“Does Marshall know you’re sleeping with a woman?” Henry asks Wanda in the teaser, prompting her to come up with any excuse she can for why she hasn’t exactly been honest with her boyfriend.

“He broke his wrist about a month ago, I’m going to tell him after it heals,” she claims, grabbing her head to brace for the inevitable migraine. “Marshall likes to play basketball and baseball and he can’t now because of his wrist. He’s very depressed. So I’m just going to tell him after.”

I’ll Be Right There hits select theaters on Friday, September 6, and will also be available on demand.

Edie Falco

