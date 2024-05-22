Edwin Hodge is just like Us and was worried that Special Agent Ray Cannon wouldn’t make it down the aisle on the season 5 finale of FBI: Most Wanted.

Warning: Spoilers below for FBI: Most Wanted season 5, episode 13.

“My first question was like, ‘What’s happening at the wedding?’ I need to know. I don’t want any surprises,” Hodge, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly of the Tuesday, May 21, season finale. “‘Do I get shot? Is it a big thing?’ And they’re like, ‘No, no, no, no. The wedding is the wedding. And then the case is going to conflict with it.’ I was like, ‘All right, cool.’”

He confessed, “I definitely had that — I’m going to call it a fear that something creative was going to go on at the wedding.”

During Tuesday’s finale, Ray married Cora Love (Caroline Harris) after proposing earlier this season, marking the first wedding in the FBI universe.

“I didn’t know about that honor until we shot the wedding day,” Hodge recalled. “People love a love story, and our love story is wrapped up in a bunch of crying, but people love to see it. And being the first wedding, being the first to get married, it is a humbling and an honoring thing.”

Despite a few hiccups with his job, the couple made it down the aisle in the finale. Ray and Cora’s big day even included cameos from the cast and crew that some viewers might’ve missed.

“It was kind of like an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Hodge revealed. “Our wardrobe department was in cahoots with finding music for the wedding. We even have some of our crew participate in the wedding.”

He noted that the “importance” for him stemmed from everything feeling “real” and “natural,” which included honoring his character’s New Orleans roots.

“Anytime we can get on TV and see our culture being honored [or] being a part of honoring our culture is a great thing,” Hodge told Us, gushing over the characters’ second line that is “mandatory pretty much” in any wedding that happens in the Big Easy.

He explained that showing another culture “benefits everyone being able to see people in different lights and accept people for who they are.”

Hodge continued: “This wedding is just another way of just showing the world that, ‘Hey, this is part of our culture. This is what we do. We’d love to play instruments and walk through the street and dance. We will go eat our beignets and we going to call it a day.’ So yeah, I love it.”

Hodge also praised his costar Harris, revealing that she “shows up 100 percent every day” when they share a scene.

“We’re a raw couple. I came into a situation where she had a kid. For a lot of men, that’s a decision that weighs on ’em,” he recalled. “Ray was gung ho. He was like, ‘Let’s make this happen.’ He knew what he wanted in his life, and that was Cora and Caleb, and he took those steps.”

When it comes to season 6, Hodge is hopeful that Ray’s relationship with Cora and his now stepson, Caleb (Ja’Siah Young), will be at the forefront.

“Now they are put in a situation where someone they love could potentially die at any moment because of their job,” Hodge told Us. “So, there’s a layer cake of complexities when it comes to their relationship, and I’m just looking forward to playing that out.”

Season 6 of FBI: Most Wanted will premiere on CBS in fall 2024.

With reporting by Yana Grebenyuk