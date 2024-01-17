Visitors come to New Orleans for the night life and stay for the beignets — and celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian are no different.

Us Weekly is taking you inside the celebrity-approved version of the Big Easy with this week’s “VIP Scene” starting with Hotel St. Vincent. Formerly an orphanage, the lower garden district boutique hotel has famously hosted Taylor Swift.

The chic hotel also houses the San Lorenzo & Paradise Lounge, which features coastal Italian cuisine and poolside cocktails for when you need to unwind.

Once you’ve settled in, Us highly recommends hitting up the famed Café Du Monde. The original location, founded in 1862, is open 24/7. The eatery’s beignets and coffee draw in a crowd and it is worth waiting in line for, just ask Teigen, 38, and Kardashian, 43, who are frequent visitors when in town.

“I always find myself missing food from New York or from New Orleans — beignets from Café du Monde,” Teigen told Hello Giggles in August 2017 when asked about her favorite meals while traveling.

Kardashian often documents her stop at Café Du Monde, including a trip to the riverwalk stand in August 2015. “Beignets All Day … Round 1,” she captioned an Instagram snap after obtaining the powdery treat.

Two years later, Kardashian returned to the restaurant while in town to attend Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s wedding. “You know I wouldn’t come to New Orleans without getting beignets from Café Du Monde — or six bags of beignets,” Kardashian wrote via her Instagram Story in November 2017.

Commander’s Place is equally as popular among A-listers. The landmark restaurant is known for its must-try turtle soup. However, if you plan on trying to catch a glimpse of Sandra Bullock or Gale King inside, there is a dress code. No T-shirts or jeans!

Brennan’s is another iconic establishment in New Orleans that has lured in Channing Tatum and Justin Timberlake. If you snag a reservation, make sure to try the bananas foster dessert, which is served tableside.

Watch the exclusive video above for Us Weekly’s complete guide to New Orleans. Check back next week for an all-new “VIP Scene” city.