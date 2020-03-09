When Chrissy Teigen is ready for a cheat day, she goes all out! The Bring the Funny judge shared her entire cheat day journey in a recent post on her Cravings website, and the litany of tasty foods involved is anything but disappointing.

“Sometimes, you just gotta say f–k it and have a day of eating whatever you want,” the 34-year-old wrote at the start of the post, which was published on Friday, March 6. “So, I decided to make a day out of it – treat yo selllllllfff!”

On this particular day, the cookware designer visited Joy — a Los Angeles restaurant that specializes in Taiwanese street food — with her husband, John Legend, and their 3-year-old daughter, Luna. In true foodie fashion, Teigen ordered everything on the eatery’s menu.

“Their kitchen was shocked, but that is also … not unusual,” the star confessed of the massive order. “Thank god we did though ‘cause everything is SO GOOD.”

The Cravings author noted that her favorite menu item was the thousand layer pancake with egg and cheese, which she explained was like “a Taiwanese-style ‘crepe.’”

“I couldn’t put it down,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost added of the dish.

Teigen also mentioned that her daughter, who is going through a bit of a picky toddler phase, preferred a simple dish. “Luna’s favorite was … the white rice. Just that.”

For the next stop on their cheat day tour, Teigen and her crew picked up some doughnuts at Donut Friend, which makes vegan versions of the popular sweet treats. “[We] then again [ordered] one of everything,” the Utah native recalled.

On a separate cheat day, which Teigen also detailed in her Cravings post, she, Legend, 41, and Luna opted for ice cream from Scoops instead of doughnuts. “It’s amazing,” she wrote. “They make all their own flavors in-house and rotate them out every week – there were so many combos I never heard of (cookie butter Oreo, strawberry balsamic, ube coconut burnt sugar??), but they know what they’re doing.”

The upcoming host of Chrissy’s Court explained her cheat day philosophy as follows: “If I’m leaving the house, I’m going ALL out and eating my weight in food – don’t judge me.”

Scroll down to see more of Teigen’s cheat day favorites!