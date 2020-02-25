Well isn’t she one lucky 3-year-old!

On Sunday, February 23, Chrissy Teigen posted a video to Instagram Stories of her daughter Luna getting her first haircut. Now, while every toddler’s first haircut is monumental, being the celebrity daughter of Teigen and John Legend, Luna had the pleasure of getting her hair chopped by none other than A-list hair pro Jen Atkin. If you’re not familiar with Atkin (as if!), she’s the mane master behind Kendall Jenner lustrous locks, Dua Lipa‘s cool-girl look and she even did Hailey Beiber‘s wedding day hair.

“It’s happening!!!” the proud mama wrote over the clip, tagging the stylist. In the background, viewers can hear the 34-year-old gushing. “Luna, your first haircut.”

When she was all finished, Ouai founder Atkin teasingly made sure her new client would be able to pay up. “Do you have cash? Or Apple Pay?” she asks the toddler in the video. “I take Apple Pay.”

Teigen chimed in, “Do you have Apple Pay, Luna? Or Venmo?”

When the little girl replied no, Atkin said she can take one actual apple instead. “Do you have an apple you can pay me? I take one apple… pay.”

It’s safe to say this snip was quite the bargain! Then again, the Atkin and Teigen have been close friends for some years now, traveling together with the whole family.

Online trolls have criticized the cookbook author in the past for the little girl’s long hair.

In June 2019, one Instagram user commented on a video of Luna, writing, “Finally someone brushed her hair.” Teigen quipped back, “All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup.”

Though this may have been Luna’s first cut, she has shown an interest in her brother Miles’ hairstyles in the past. Back in January 2019, her little brother Miles debuted a brand-new slicked down hairstyle and his older sister just could not handle it. “Look at his hair. Look it,” Luna kept adorably repeated in Teigen’s Instagram Story video.

