Nothing says red carpet-ready like a bold set of false lashes! In honor of National Lash Day, Us Weekly’s rounding up 10 celeb-loved styles worth testing out next time you want to feel a little more glamorous.

Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato and More Celebs Flash Their Freckled Faces

From under-$10 drugstore classics to pricier Sephora staples, stars have debuted practically every faux lash out there in pursuit of fabulous eye makeup. Big-names like Lizzo and Regina King are recently all about affordable finds, while those like Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle have been opting for luxury picks like those from Lilly Lashes and Velour Lashes.

One misconception about falsies is the idea that they always have to be daring. While we love a dramatic lash any day of the week, we also can’t get enough of stars wearing low-key sets that simply accentuate their natural beauty.

The Exact Makeup and Hair Products Celebs Wore on the 2020 Academy Awards Red Carpet

For example, Markle wore a natural-looking pair to marry Prince Harry and the result was the epitome of polished no makeup-makeup. Olivia Culpo collaborated on a faux lash line with Huda Beauty called the Shortie collection that’s ideal for the beauty lover who prefers that subtle glam.

But two super bold styles that caught our attention this year are from Jennifer Lopez and King. While Lopez wore $18 Scott Barnes Cosmetics lashes to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, King opted for a more affordable option at the 2020 Oscars, sporting a voluminous $6 set from Ardell.

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

Keep scrolling to see what falsies celebrities are loving — and to find out which ones you should stock up on!