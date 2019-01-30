Super slick! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son, Miles, just debuted a brand-new hairstyle, and his older sister, Luna, had the best response to his slicked-back strands.

“Look at his hair. Look it,” the little one, 2, kept repeating in the video her mom shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 30.

“Isn’t it so beautiful?” the Lip Sync Battle cohost, 33, asked. Her 8-month-old son stood on the couch with his grandma in a blue onesie, his hair combed to one side in a look Legend, 40, referred to as “the slick-back.” Luna kept staring at her baby brother, sporting a purple princess dress and curls herself.

The model followed this family footage up with a clip of Miles’ head all covered in his signature white helmet, which is decorated with bear stickers. “Outfit of the day presented by Baby Bear,” Teigen said from behind the camera. “Baby Bear is wearing a sweater and pants.”

The mother of two revealed that her youngest child needed helmet therapy in December 2018. “Baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head,” she tweeted. “So if you see pictures, don’t feel bad for him because he’s just fixing his flat and honestly he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow.”

The cookbook author joked: “I have been told it’s too late for my head.”

Teigen and her husband, who have been married for five years, welcomed their son in May 2018.

“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens,” she captioned a pic of her sleeping son at the time. “We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

Luna and Miles have shared many adorable moments since his birth. Whether she’s teaching him to hold his bottle with “two hands” or they’re taking side-by-side sink baths, the siblings are so sweet together.

